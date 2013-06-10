NBC's Cozi TV Adds Houston, Boston, KC
Cozi TV, NBC Owned Television Stations' vintage TV digi-net,
is adding WMFP Boston, KUBE Houston and KHSB Kansas City as station partners to
bring its total U.S. home coverage to 47.5 million, or 42% of the nation.
The network launched in January. Besides airing on NBC's
owned stations, Cozi TV affiliates include WTHR Indianapolis and KSNV Las
Vegas.
"Given our growth in such a short period of time, it's
clear that our iconic shows, like Bionic Woman, Magnum, P.I. and The
Six Million Dollar Man, are being enthusiastically welcomed by audiences
nationwide," said Meredith McGinn, vice president of Cozi and LX.TV.
Cozi TV has also named Diane Petzke its director of
programming and promotion. Petzke comes from NYC Media, where she was general
manager and director of programming for New York City's four non-commercial
channels. She began her career at the Wall Street Journal, and has worked at
MSNBC and with ABC News' 20/20.
"We're excited to bring someone of Diane's caliber to
Cozi TV," said McGinn. "Her talents and experience are sure to help
launch Cozi TV to the next level."
Cozi competes in a lively entertainment digi-net
space alongside the likes of Me-TV, This TV and Antenna TV, among others.
