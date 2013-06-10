NBC's Cozi TV Adds Houston, Boston, KC

Cozi TV, NBC Owned Television Stations' vintage TV digi-net,

is adding WMFP Boston, KUBE Houston and KHSB Kansas City as station partners to

bring its total U.S. home coverage to 47.5 million, or 42% of the nation.





The network launched in January. Besides airing on NBC's

owned stations, Cozi TV affiliates include WTHR Indianapolis and KSNV Las

Vegas.





"Given our growth in such a short period of time, it's

clear that our iconic shows, like Bionic Woman, Magnum, P.I. and The

Six Million Dollar Man, are being enthusiastically welcomed by audiences

nationwide," said Meredith McGinn, vice president of Cozi and LX.TV.





Cozi TV has also named Diane Petzke its director of

programming and promotion. Petzke comes from NYC Media, where she was general

manager and director of programming for New York City's four non-commercial

channels. She began her career at the Wall Street Journal, and has worked at

MSNBC and with ABC News' 20/20.





"We're excited to bring someone of Diane's caliber to

Cozi TV," said McGinn. "Her talents and experience are sure to help

launch Cozi TV to the next level."





Cozi competes in a lively entertainment digi-net

space alongside the likes of Me-TV, This TV and Antenna TV, among others.