NBC Universal To Sell Litton’s National Ads

NBC Universal will cover national advertising sales for most of Litton Entertainment’s inventory, starting this fall, NBC Universal said Tuesday.



Shows on Litton’s roster include the upcoming weekly entertainment hour, The Brian McKnight Show, and its new half-hour court strip, Street Court, as well as Jack Hanna’s Animal Adventures, Animal Exploration with Jarod Miller and the off-network runs of Storm Stories.



NBC Universal’s ad sales department also handles national sales for the company’s syndicated first-run and off-net programming, including Access Hollywood,Deal or No Deal, The Jerry Springer Show, The Martha Stewart Show, Maury and The Steve Wilkos Show.