NBC, Telemundo Stations Add Nielsen Voter Ratings

The NBCUniversal Owned Stations division said NBC and Telemundo stations and NBC’s regional sports networks have added Nielsen’s Rhiza consumer insights sales tools and Nielsen’s voter ratings to their current array of services from Nielsen.

Nielsen Voter Ratings is a comprehensive cross-platform tool for measuring the way the stations and channels reach key viewers during election campaigns.

“We are doubling-down on measurement tools to help our clients maximize their investment in our stations,” said Frank Comerford, chief revenue officer and president of commercial operations, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations. “Nielsen’s consumer and voter ratings tools are welcome additions to the already robust measurement toolkit we’ve created for our stations, which is helping us create a clear snapshot of the value and reach our NBC and Telemundo stations have with advertisers and consumers, unlike any other TV group in the country.”

Nielsen’s Rhiza allows TV sales execs and research to visualize data and insights in a granular way, letting stations create persuasive pitches for local planning, buying and advertising sales efforts.

The voter ratings provides voter viewing data on a monthly basis and includes broadcast only and over-the-top homes. They are available in the top 56 markets of the country.

“As local broadcast industry leaders, the NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ division is constantly seeking new data and tools to help their clients identify and reach the right set of viewers,” said Jeff Wender, managing director, Nielsen Local. “Rhiza and Nielsen Voter Ratings expand the NBC and Telemundo stations’ toolkit with rich in-market buying and voting behaviors that can be easily accessed and activated. As part of our client commitment, we will work with the stations and regional sports networks to ensure that each local station has the tools they need to deliver on their business objectives and market access to valuable local audiences.”