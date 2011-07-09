NBC Stations Pick Up 'We the People with Gloria Allred'

NBC Local Media has acquired Entertainment Studios' latest offering, We the People with Gloria Allred. The show will premiere this fall on the following NBC-owned stations: WNBC New York, KNBC Los Angeles, WMAQ Chicago, KXAS Dallas, KNTV San Francisco, KNSD San Diego, and WVIT Hartford.

Allred -- well-known for her legal involvement in highly public cases involving O.J. Simpson, Michael Jackson, Scott Peterson and Tiger Woods - will be the show's judge, presiding over cases for arbitration. She is a founding partner of Los Angeles-based law firm Allred, Maroko and Goldberg.

Allred is the latest court show in Entertainment Studios' arsenal, with America's Court with Judge Ross renewed for a second season on TV stations across the country. We the People will be shot in high definition and also will air on Entertainment Studios' six 24-hour HD cable networks, which are distributed on Verizon's FiOS systems and elsewhere.

Entertainment Studios, founded and run by Byron Allen, has 28 HD television programs on the air. It programs seven HD networks: Pets.TV, Comedy.TV, Recipe.TV, Cars.TV, ES.TV, Legacy.TV and MyDestination.TV.