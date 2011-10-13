NBC Stations Pick Up 'Steve Harvey' for Fall 2012

As expected, the NBC owned stations have acquired Steve Harvey, to be produced by Endemol USA, for fall 2012, said Barry Wallach, president of NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution.

"Steve Harvey is a phenomenal broadcaster who will deliver his unique comedic approach to daytime talk," said Wallach in a statement. "Steve appeals to a wide cross section of daytime viewers making him a great fit for the daypart. We are looking forward to working with Steve and the team at Endemol USA to bring this new talk show to local TV stations."

All 10 of the NBC owned stations -- WNBC New York, KNBC Los Angeles, WMAQ Chicago, WCAU Philadelphia, KNTV San Francisco, KXAS Dallas Fort-Worth, WRC Washington DC, WTVJ Miami, KNSD San Diego and WVIT Hartford -- will air the new talker come fall.

"Steve Harvey has consistently entertained viewers and attracted audiences," said Valari Staab, President of the NBC Owned Television Stations, also in a statement. "As part of the investment we're making in our 10 stations, we're working hard to offer our viewers the strongest daytime lineup possible. Steve Harvey is a welcome addition to our schedule."

Harvey launches his talk show after hosting Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud for the past season. Last year, with Harvey as host, Family Feud's viewership increased by an average of one million viewers per day, including a 47% increase among women 18-49 and a 55% increase among women 25-54. Family Feud's ratings continue to grow this season.

Harvey also hosts a nationally syndicated radio program, The Steve Harvey Morning Show, which is the highest-rated nationally syndicated morning show in the top 25 markets among key listener demos. Harvey also has written two New York Times best-sellers offering relationship advice, and one of those books, Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man, is in production to become a feature film next year.



Steve Harvey and Katie Couric are now both firm gos for next fall, leaving Twentieth's Ricki Lake, Warner Bros.' Bethenny Frankel, and CBS Television Distribution's Jeff Probst all looking for homes. Another potential offering is NBCU's Trisha Goddard, but Steve Harvey is likely to be NBCU's focus for next season. NBCU also shot a pilot with Jenny McCarthy but that's not expected to go forward.