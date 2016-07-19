NBC Stations, FactCheck to Produce Election-Season Video

Related: Melania Echoes Michelle, News Networks All Over It

The NBC Owned Television Stations and FactCheck.org, the Annenberg Public Policy Center’s voter advocacy group, are partnering to produce at least one fact-checking video each week through election day.

The videos will air on NBC’s 11 O&Os, as well as the group's regional network, New England Cable News.

NBC Owned Stations and FactCheck.org, which monitors and checks the veracity of statements made by politicos, are covering this week’s Republican National Convention, as well as next week’s Democratic convention in Philadelphia.

Related: ABC O&Os, Popsugar Partner for Convention Coverage

The station group and FactCheck.org had a similar partnership during the 2012 election season.