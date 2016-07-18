ABC O&Os, Popsugar Partner for Convention Coverage

Related: GOP Convention: Chachi Loves Donald

The ABC Owned Television Stations and Popsugar, the online publisher, will be working together to provide coverage of both the Republican and Democratic national conventions that is particularly relevant to young women.

Under the partnership, Popsugar editors will be embedded with crews from the ABC O&Os at the conventions, reporting for both news outlets. ABC and Popsugar will also share content across platforms.

"The ABC Owned Television Stations are excited to collaborate with Popsugar around this year's political conventions,” Wendy McMahon, the group’s senior VP of Digital Media said in a statement. “By combining our efforts and areas of expertise, our goal is to provide the most comprehensive coverage to our audiences in what we all know is one of the most unique political seasons of our time.”