NBC Sports Regional Nets Send Talent to Olympics

To cover the Olympics, talent from the NBC Sports Regional Networks will be heading to PyeongChang, South Korea.

Reporting from their first Olympics are Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston, who will cover cross-country skiing and ski jumping, and NBC Sports Chicago’s Leila Rahami, who will serve as a women’s hockey reporter.

NBC Sports Washington’s Julie Donaldson returns as Olympic News Desk host and Ahmed Fareed will host NBCSN’s daytime NBC Olympics coverage.

NBC Sports Boston’s Trenni Kusnierek and NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jim Kozimor will cover curling.

“It is an honor to have six of NBC Sports Regional Networks’ on-air talent contributing to the 2018 Winter Olympic Games,” said Ted Griggs, President, Group and Strategic Production & Programming Leader for NBC Sports Regional Networks. “Their participation in the Games is a testament to the talent and strength of our group.”



Related: NBC Regional Sports Networks Goes Direct-to-Consumer With NBA