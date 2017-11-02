NBC Regional Sports Networks Goes Direct-to-Consumer With NBA

NBC Regional Sports Networks has jumped into the direct-to-consumer market by launching NBC Sports Gold’s Blazers Pass, a streaming product that lets fan buy 15 telecasts of the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers games without subscribing to cable.

The Blazer Pass costs $34.99 for all 15 games, with a 10% discount if purchased by Dec. 1.

NBC Sports Northwest will continue to offer Trailblazer games on traditional TV and streaming via its TV Everywhere app,

“When we set out to renew our rights last year, distribution was a top priority,” said David Preschlack, president, NBC Sports Regional Networks and Platform and Content Strategy. “In today’s media environment, fans have the ability to follow their favorite teams in a variety of ways. We’re pleased to offer Rip City this new DTC product, so that fans can follow Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, and the team during key games. In addition, we’re pleased to offer NBC Sports Northwest customers access to more games than ever before.”

NBC Sports has gotten into the direct-to-consumer game by offering Gold Passes to sports including Premier League Soccer, rugby and cycling.

“NBC Sports Regional Networks has worked hard to make our games accessible to our passionate fan base,” said Chris McGowan, president and CEO of the Trail Blazers. “This DTC offering is another example of our two organizations working together to provide a way for all fans in the region to watch across any platform. We continue to make access to our games a top priority."



NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast platforms and online at NBCSportsGold.com. NBC Sports Gold is powered by Playmaker Media, NBC Sports Digital’s technology service.



Blazers Pass subscribers will also receive a complimentary gift package, and will be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win a pair of tickets for a courtside experience to a home game. Fans can also enter at http://www.nbcsports.com/blazerspass.