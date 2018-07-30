NBCU Producing Weekly Premier League Snapchat Show

NBCU Sports and Snapchat have made a deal for a new weekly show about the British Premier League.

Produced by NBCUniversal’s Digital Lab, Premier League: Extra Time will debut exclusively on Snapchat’s Discover page. A new episode will appear each Monday with highlights, league storylines and a focus on fans. A preview will appear on Snapchat on Aug. 9 with the first regular episode kicking off on Aug. 13.

NBCU will sell the ad time on the show and revenue will be split between NBCU and Snapchat.

“Premier League fans are among the most passionate and digitally sophisticated out there, and we strive to bring the best content on every platform,” said Troy Ewanchyna, VP, digital and NBCSports.com. “We’re thrilled to further our commitment by bringing this fun, energized concept to life with exceptional partners in Snap and the Premier League.”

Francis Maxwell, TYT Sports soccer analyst, will host the series, which aims to viewers fell like their watching from a British pub.

"We know that Snapchatters love soccer - over 80 million unique viewers watched World Cup content on Snapchat," said Sean Mills, Snap’s head of original content. "We're thrilled to be teaming up again with NBC Sports to deliver the Premier League's must-see moments to our community this season."

Premier League: Extra Time follows two other NBC Sports shows on Snapchat. One was South Korea – Pipe Dreams, a four-part series profiling three Olympic snowboarding hopefuls. The other was Chasing Gold, a 17-episode series on the journeys of Team USA athletes.