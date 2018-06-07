Amazon Snags British Streaming Rights for 20 Premier League Matches

Amazon continued to dip its toe into live sports, securing the exclusive broadcast rights to stream 20 English Premier League soccer matches in Britain for three seasons beginning next year.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, but it is expected to be far less than the $1.6 billion per year U.K. satellite TV powerhouse Sky paid for 128 matches per season and the $395.9 million BT Group paid for 32 matches per year. According to reports the Amazon deal comprises a package of games for a few days in December, including Boxing Day on Dec. 26. The EPL typically holds as many as 10 matches per day during its regular season.

The deal is reminiscent of Amazon’s foray into American football, but with one key difference – the EPL deal is for exclusive broadcast rights for the 20 matches. Amazon agreed in 2017 to pay about $50 million for the non-exclusive streaming rights for NFL Thursday Night Football games. The online giant renewed that deal in April for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.