NBC Renews 'Days of Our Lives' Through September 2014

NBC has renewed its long-running daytime soap opera Days

of Our Lives through September 2014.





The series, which has been on the air since 1965, will pass

its 48-year mark in November and will air its 12,000th episode on Friday, Jan.

11.





"We are thrilled to announce that Days of Our Lives

is not going anywhere. It is NBC's longest-running drama series by far and is

one of the most historic brands in television," said NBC Entertainment

president Jennifer Salke. "We commend Ken Corday and the entire creative

team on continuing to keep the stories and characters fresh, exciting and

relevant year after year."





It's been a good week for soaps, as Prospect Park on Monday

said it will officially revivecanceled soaps All My Children and One Life to Live.