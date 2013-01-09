NBC Renews 'Days of Our Lives' Through September 2014
NBC has renewed its long-running daytime soap opera Days
of Our Lives through September 2014.
The series, which has been on the air since 1965, will pass
its 48-year mark in November and will air its 12,000th episode on Friday, Jan.
11.
"We are thrilled to announce that Days of Our Lives
is not going anywhere. It is NBC's longest-running drama series by far and is
one of the most historic brands in television," said NBC Entertainment
president Jennifer Salke. "We commend Ken Corday and the entire creative
team on continuing to keep the stories and characters fresh, exciting and
relevant year after year."
It's been a good week for soaps, as Prospect Park on Monday
said it will officially revivecanceled soaps All My Children and One Life to Live.
