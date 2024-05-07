NBC Orders More ‘Deal or No Deal Island’

NBC has ordered a second season of unscripted Deal or No Deal Island. Joe Manganiello hosts, and executive produces alongside Howie Mandel. Manganiello will return as host.

“With expert gameplay, adventure and a new layer of strategy, the reimagined Deal or No Deal Island had fans on the edge of their seats, just like the original,” said Corie Henson, NBC executive VP, unscripted content. “A huge thanks to our crew and the biggest gamer of them all, host Joe Manganiello. Together we’re thrilled to be back with another season that will be sure to test the contestants and the Banker’s limits.”

Deal or No Deal Island transports 13 players to the Banker’s private island. Briefcases containing more than $200 million in prize money are hidden around the island. In each episode, players compete in challenges to secure the briefcases that will be used in that night’s game of Deal or No Deal. The player who snags the highest-value case gains immunity and gets to choose a fellow player to enter The Temple. That player must then play Deal or No Deal, and faces elimination.

The winnings from each game of Deal or No Deal are added to a group pot. The last player standing faces the Banker to potentially win a large prize, if they can outsmart the Banker.

The series is averaging 5.8 million total viewers across all platforms, NBC said, more than doubling its live audience. The show premiered in February and the season finale is on May 13.

Produced by Endemol Shine North America, Deal or No Deal Island offers a new spin on the Banijay format, Deal or No Deal.

“It was incredible to see how audiences immediately took to the new format of Deal or No Deal Island, welcoming Joe Manganiello and the Banker’s guests into their homes and bringing new life to the iconic IP,” said Sharon Levy, CEO, Endemol Shine North America. “We're thrilled that NBC has picked up a second cycle and eagerly anticipate seeing how the Banker will physically test and mentally challenge a new season of contestants as they compete for a transformative jackpot.”

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Manganiello and Mandel executive produce with Levy, Matt Kunitz, Vittoria Cacciatore, Jeffrey Breeden, Michael Heyerman and Sean Loughlin.