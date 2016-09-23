NBC Orders Full Season of ‘Superstore’

NBC is stocking up on Superstore, placing a back nine order for the comedy to bring the season two total to 22 episodes. NBC has the offbeat series leading in to touted rookie comedy The Good Place. Superstore rated a 1.5 in adults 18-49 Sept. 22.

“We’re very proud of Superstore and we were so happy to see fantastic viewing levels with the preview during the Olympics as well as last night’s ratings in its new Thursday anchor time period,” said Jennifer Salke, president, NBC entertainment. “This is a show our audience loves and, paired with The Good Place, which our audience also loves, we think we have a sensational new comedy block to build this season.”

The Good Place is doing a 13-episode first season.

Superstore centers around Amy, played by America Ferrara, toiling at a Walmart-type megastore, with Jonah, played by Ben Feldman, as an anxious new hire.

Justin Spitzer, Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green exec produce the show, which comes from Universal Television, Spitzer Holding Company and The District.