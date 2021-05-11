NBC Orders ‘Dangerous Moms’ Pilot

NBC had ordered a pilot for Dangerous Moms. The drama is based on the Spanish series Señoras del (h)Ampa. NBC calls it “a surprising off-center dark dramedy about four diverse mothers who accidentally kill the queen bee of their school’s PTA during the demonstration of a new high-end food processor.”

The series “becomes a female anthem about friendship and family as it tells the story of one completely unprepared group of women who must juggle their everyday lives while their worlds are turned upside down,” added NBC.

Warner Bros. Television is producing Dangerous Moms.

Janine Sherman Barrois, who has worked on Claws, is executive producer and writer. Exec producing alongside Barrois are Rachel Kaplan (Absecon Entertainment), Tariq Jalil, Lucas Carter (Intrigue Entertainment), Arantxa Écija (Mediaset España Comunicación) and Santi Botello (Producciones Mandarina SL).