TNT Orders Fourth and Final Season of ‘Claws’

TNT has ordered a fourth season of drama Claws, which will wrap the series. Niecy Nash stars and Rashida Jones executive produces. Nash plays a manicurist who rises to power in the crime world along her fellow nail salon employees.

“For the past three seasons, Claws has handled delicate and culturally relevant themes like race, class, gender, age and sexual orientation with grace and humor via superb storytelling,” said Brett Weitz, general manager for TNT, TBS and truTV. “Fans cherish the over-the-top Clawsian moments that have defined its run, and we will do them justice as we wrap up the tale of Desna and her crew.”

Besides Nash, the cast includes Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon and Kevin Rankin.

Jones exec produces along with Will McCormack, Janine Sherman Barrois, Eliot Laurence, Sharon Lee Watson and Emily Silver. Laurence created the show and Lee Watson and Silver are showrunners.

Claws is produced for TNT by Jones and McCormack's Le Train Train in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.