NBC Orders Additional 'Marry Me' Episodes

NBC has ordered five additional episodes of Marry Me. The move comes five days after the network confirmed that its two other current freshman comedies, Bad Judge and A to Z, would not extend beyond their initial 13-episode orders, effectively canceling them without yet pulling them from the schedule.

Marry Me premiered Oct. 14, after most of the rest of NBC's new fall lineup had debuted. Its fourth and most recent episode — lacking the benefit of a lead-in from a new episode of The Voice that it had enjoyed in its three previous installments — drew a 1.3 live-plus-same day Nielsen rating among adults 18-49.

NBC has now ordered 18 episodes of Marry Me, short of a full season's 22. The network ordered a full season of new drama The Mysteries of Laura Oct. 28.

Marry Me is produced by Sony Pictures Television.