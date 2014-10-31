NBC Cancels ‘Bad Judge,’ ‘A to Z’

NBC has canceled freshman Thursday-night comedies Bad Judge and A to Z. The shows will not leave the air immediately, remaining in their respective 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. timeslots. Both shows have 13-epsiode orders that will be completed, though no additional episodes of either will be shot. Ten episodes of Bad Judge and 11 episodes of A to Z have already been completed.

Both shows premiered to soft ratings then showed significant declines as they advanced. In their most recent broadcast Thursday night, Bad Judge drew a 0.9 Nielsen rating among adults 18-49 and A to Z drew a 0.7. NBC tied with Fox for third place on the night, averaging a 1.0 rating and 3 share, well behind ABC and CBS.

NBC has a deep bench of new comedies waiting in the wings, with Mr. Robinson, One Big Happy and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt being held for midseason. The network already had plans to reshuffle its Thursday night lineup at midseason, when The Blacklist is scheduled to move from Mondays into the 9 p.m. hour currently occupied by Bad Judge and A to Z and lead in to new drama Allegiance.

Bad Judge is produced by NBC’s sister studio, Universal Television. A to Z is produced by Warner Bros. Television.