NBC Orders Full Season of ‘Mysteries of Laura’

NBC has given a full-season order to The Mysteries of Laura.

The hour-long drama has averaged a 1.4 rating live-plus-same day Nielsen rating among adults 18-49 and 1.6 live-plus-three over six episodes so far this season. The pick-up follows CBS’ announcement Monday that it had given full season orders to its four new dramas.

The Mysteries of Laura is the first freshman show this fall to get a full season pick up from NBC. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television. Greg Berlanti serves as executive producer along with Jeff Rake, McG, Aaron Kaplan, Todd Lituchy and Sarah Schechter.