CBS Picks Up ‘NCIS: New Orleans,’ ‘Scorpion,’ ‘Madam Secretary,’ ‘Stalker’

CBS has given full-season orders to freshman series NCIS: New Orleans, Scorpion, Madam Secretary and Stalker.

In most-current Nielsen ratings (live-plus-seven for which it is available and live-plus same day for most recent episodes), NCIS: New Orleans is averaging 18.6 million total viewers and a 2.8 Nielsen rating among adults 18-49. Scorpion is averaging a 15.17 million and 3.6; Madam Secretary is averaging 13.53 million and a 1.8. Stalker is averaging 9.49 million and a 2.1.

NCIS: New Orleans, Scorpion and Madam Secretary are produced by CBS Television Studios. Stalker is produced by Warner Bros. Television.