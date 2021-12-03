NBC News’ Week-Long Rainforest Report Starts Dec. 5

NBC News is focused on rainforest destruction and its perils the week starting Dec. 5, with Today, NBC Nightly News, MSNBC, NBCNews.com and NBC News Now all contributing to the Rescuing the Rainforest series.

Rescuing the Rainforest will feature investigative reporting on the fate of rainforests and how that impacts communities, economies and the environment around the world.

For close to a year, NBC News’ investigative team, in partnership with the Pulitzer Center’s Rainforest Investigations Network, has dug deep on deforestation, including why one of the world’s most common fabrics isn’t as environmentally friendly as previously thought, how the rise of electric cars like Tesla is increasing the demand for nickel mining that is encroaching on a Philippines rainforest, how Puerto Rico is providing hope for reforestation, and the debate over a new policy that major companies are using to appear carbon neutral.

On Nightly News Dec. 5, correspondent Jacob Ward will report on how the rise of electric cars is endangering one of the last frontiers in the Philippines. The investigation will reveal how a mine that supplies nickel for electric vehicle batteries is on the verge of a major expansion into a pristine rainforest.

MSNBC correspondent Josh Lederman will investigate corporations that are claiming to be carbon neutral by paying landowners not to cut down forests instead of cutting their own fossil fuel use. The report asks, is it a climate solution or a greenwashing scheme? That’s on MSNBC Sunday, Dec. 5.

On Nightly News Dec. 8, NBC News correspondent Stephanie Gosk investigates how viscose rayon fabric is damaging the world’s rainforests even though it’s been promoted as being environmentally friendly.

On Today Dec. 8, NBC News correspondent Jacob Soboroff will visit Puerto Rico’s El Yunque National Forest to report on how the area’s reforestation can provide hope for rainforests around the world to recover. ■