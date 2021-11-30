NBC News Now To Add Daily Joshua Johnson Show To Lineup

Streaming news service NBC News Now said it will add Now Tonight with Joshua Johnson to its primetime lineup starting Dec. 6 at 8 p.m.

The launch comes as NBC News Now adds live programming. Now Tonight with Joshua Johnson will replace reruns of shows featuring other NBC News Now anchors.

The show is designed to offer context for the biggest stories of the day, with newsmaker interviews and contributions from other expert guests and NBC News reporters and correspondents. It will also include questions from the viewing public in its conversations, using social media, a voicemail line and email address to obtain opinions and feedback.

Now Tonight will ask its audience questions. Responses can be made via a new portal on NBCNews.com.

“I’ve always been encouraged to speak freely, connecting with people from many backgrounds. This program is built on that foundation. It’s the perfect outlet for viewers in these divisive times, curating their insights and feedback,” said Johnson. “My show will be a welcoming space, grounded in the universal values of curiosity and empathy.”

The show is executive produced by Lisa Crivelli and overseen by Janelle Rodriguez, senior VP of editorial for NBC News and executive-in-charge of NBC News Now.

NBC News Now launched its first two prime time shows earlier this fall, with Hallie Jackson Now and Top Story with Tony Llamas.

Adding Now Tonight with Joshua Johnson will give NBC News Now about 10 hours of live, original programming per day.

Launched in 2019, NBC News Now is averaging close to 50 million viewers and 20 million hours watch per month, according to NBC News, part of Comcast’s NBCUniversal unit.

NBC News Now is available as a channel on Peacock, Fubo, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Tubi, Xumo, YouTube, YouTube TV and NBC News’ apps on Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV. ■