NBC News Now To Stream Special on Antisemitism

NBC News Now said it will stream a special on the increase in antisemitic activity since Hamas attacked Israel last month.

Correspondent Jacob Soboroff will host Epidemic of Hate: Antisemitism on the Rise on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The special will feature a panel addressing the fears Jewish Americans have been facing as a result of growing antisemitism.

The experts include Rabbi Jill Jacobs, writer Bret Stephens and Eric Ward of the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Soboroff will also moderate a panel of U.S. college students who have faced hatred on campuses.

Additionally, the special will feature a group of Holocaust survivors talking about how current events compare to history and there will be an interview with Robert Kraft, CEO of the New England Patriots of the NFL.

Epidemic of Hate: Antisemitism on the Rise is the second in a series of specials hosted by Soboroff on NBC News Now. The first streamed in December.

NBC News Now is a 24-hour streaming news network. It is available on platforms including Peacock, Amazon Fire TV, Freevee, Fubo, Google TV, Hulu Live, LG, Local Now, Plex, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Tubi, Xfinity X1, Xumo, YouTube TV, NBCNews.com and the NBC News apps.