NBC News Names Kotb To Replace Lauer on ‘Today’

NBC News named Hoda Kotb as co-anchor of the Todayshow, replacing Matt Lauer, who was forced out after allegations of sexual harassment.



Kotb will be co-anchor with Savannah Guthrie from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET, beginning Tuesday morning. She will also continue to co-host the 10 a.m. hour of Today with Kathie Lee Gifford.



Guthrie announced the news during the broadcast. "We are kicking off the year right, because Hoda is officially the co-anchor of Today," she said. Kotb responded that she was "pinching myself."



Lauer's surprising departure came as part of a wave of senior men in the media and entertainment business who lost powerful positions as a result or reports about improper behavior around their female co-workers. CBS This Morning host Charlie Rose also was removed from his TV jobs. With Lauer leaving and being replaced by Kotb, Today is the first morning broadcast hosted by two women, breaking with the traditional male-female pairing.



Kotb joined NBC News in 1988 as a correspondent for Dateline and has been hosting the fourth hour of Today with Gifford since 2008.



"Over the past several weeks, Hoda has seamlessly stepped into the co-anchor role alongside Savannah, and the two have quickly hit the ground running," said NBC News chairman Andy Lack in an internal email. "They have an undeniable connection with each other and most importantly, with viewers, a hallmark of Today.



Guthrie has been co-anchor of Today since 2012. She also serves as the network's chief legal correspondent. Guthrie joined NBC News in 2007.