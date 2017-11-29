NBC Fires Matt Lauer After Harassment Allegation

Today anchor Matt Lauer has been fired for a sexual harassment allegation. NBC said it received a complaint Monday (Nov. 27) from a colleague of Lauer’s about “inappropriate sexual behavior.”

Andrew Lack, NBC News president, told The New York Times the allegation “represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards.”

Lauer’s co-host, Savannah Guthrie, announced the news on Today Wednesday (Nov. 29).

“All we can say is we are heartbroken,” she said. “I’m heartbroken.”



Hoda Kotb filled in for Lauer on the show Wednesday. Guthrie called Lauer "a dear, dear friend,” and added that she was “heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward to tell her story.”



Lauer joined Today in 1994 and was named co-anchor in 1997. He had previously anchored at WNBC New York. He was the longest-tenured anchor in the history of Today.



At least two other women reported of harassment incidents with Lauer on Wednesday, according to The New York Times.