NBC Lines Up Barry Manilow Christmas Special

NBC airs holiday special Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas on Monday, Dec. 11. The special will be filmed at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, where he performs his show “Manilow: Las Vegas – The Hits Come Home!”

Peacock will stream A Very Barry Christmas December 12.

The special will have Manilow’s 24-piece band. He will sing “Copacabana,” “Mandy,” “I Write Songs” and “"Looks Like We Made It", among his other hits, along with seasonal songs “Jingle Bells,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Feliz Navidad” and “White Christmas.”

“Barry’s legacy and longevity is truly something to behold,” said Jen Neal, executive VP, live events and specials, NBCUniversal Media Group. “His repertoire of songs are beloved by generations and we can’t wait to celebrate the holidays with one of America’s most iconic musical legends.”

Manilow, who is 80, recently performed his 637th show at the Westgate, beating Elvis Presley’s record for most appearances on the same stage, according to NBC. His musical, “Harmony,” plays on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre.

"I love doing our Christmas show! We get to sing my pop hits and my favorite Christmas songs,” Manilow said. “It’s a feel-good hour full of music."

Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas is executive produced by Manilow, Garry Kief and Rob Kief for Stiletto Entertainment and Paul Morphos of PJM Productions. The special is directed by Matt Askew.