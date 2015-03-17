NBC to Launch ‘Crazy Talk’ This Fall

NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution has sold its half-hour comedic talker, Crazy Talk, to station groups covering 80% of the country to launch this fall.

The show, which will be hosted by Tanisha Thomas and Ben Aaron, will offer a daily take on reality TV and conflict talk, talking to stand-out guests and participants about their behind-the-scenes experiences and sharing and commenting on clips.

“Crazy Talk is a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud comedic show which raises an eyebrow on the most outlandish and sometimes bizarre moments across the rapidly growing reality television landscape. Our hosts will infuse a comical spin on these moments to create fantastic fodder for a daily show,” said Ed Swindler, president NBCUDTD and NBC Broadcast Operations, in a statement. “We are confident this format will bring laughter to viewers and energize the comedy space in broadcast syndication.”

To date, the show has been sold to station groups including Fox, Sinclair, Hearst, Cox, Meredith, Raycom, Media General and CW Plus.

Tanisha Thomas first broke out as a cast member of Oxygen’s The Bad Girls Club, going to host the show’s reunion specials and the dating competition show, Love Games: Bad Girls Need Love Too. She also starred in her own docu-series, Tanisha Gets Married. Most recently, Thomas appeared on Lifetime’s Girlfriend Intervention.

Ben Aaron is a daily contributor to WNBC’s New York Live and stars in his own fitness videos that have more than 3 million views on YouTube. He’s also served as a contributor for Extra, Meredith and Today.

Crazy Talk will be taped in front of a live studio audience at the Stamford Media Center, where NBCU’s Maury, Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos are also shot. Paul Faulhaber, executive producer of Maury, will also executive produce Crazy Talk.