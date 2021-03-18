NBC Holds Red Nose Day May 27

Red Nose Day happens on NBC May 27. Comic Relief US is behind the campaign, which focuses on child poverty. It is the seventh annual Red Nose Day.

Game show The Wall will have a Red Nose Day theme that day. Host Chris Hardwick tests his own skills on the wall as he raises money for the cause.

“The NBCUniversal family is proud to continue to play a role to help end child poverty through our partnership with Comic Relief US,” said Doug Vaughan, executive VP, special programs, NBC Entertainment. “Each year, without hesitation, our company looks forward to participating in this effort by bringing visibility and entertainment to support this incredibly worthy cause. We are truly honored to be the home of Red Nose Day.”

NBC, Walgreens, Mars Wrigley and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are partners on the venture.

“Children who are living in poverty continue to be disproportionately impacted by the devastating ripple effects of the pandemic – even as things get better for some, many children and youth are at risk of being left behind,” said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US. “The return of Red Nose Day in 2021 is not only a powerful way to come together to make a life-changing difference for children, but also a much-needed beacon of hope. We're thrilled to have all our core partners return again this year, continuing their longstanding support for the campaign.”