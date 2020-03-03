NBC to Hold Red Nose Day May 21

NBC hosts its annual Red Nose Day, which addresses children living in poverty, May 21. Red Nose Day will take up primetime on the network that day.

Ben Stiller and Jack Black executive produce Celebrity Escape Room from 8 to 9 p.m. NBC describes “a cast of A-listers immersed in the hilariously high-energy, no-holds-barred escape.” That includes Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Adam Scott. Black hosts and Stiller takes part.

Universal Television Alternative Studio and Red Hour Productions produce Celebrity Escape Room.

That leads into the two-hour Red Nose Day Special, featuring celebs, music, comedy and short films that will educate and engage viewers.

“Kicking off with Ben Stiller’s hilarious Celebrity Escape Room, NBC’s Red Nose Day lineup is the perfect vehicle to help drive this year’s fundraising efforts,” said Paul Telegdy, chairman, NBC Entertainment. “We are privileged to continue our support of this incredible cause in partnership with our amazing friends at Comic Relief US as we work together on behalf of children in need around the world.”

Comic Relief US is a partner on Red Nose Day. Red noses go on sale at Walgreens stores around the country April 13.

“Through the power of laughter and entertainment, Red Nose Day serves as a galvanizing force, rallying Americans to come together to end child poverty,” said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US. “Together with our incredible partners and celebrity supporters, we are working to change the story for good for millions of children in the U.S. and around the world.”