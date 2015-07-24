NBC Breaking Up Run Dates of ‘Mr. Robinson,’ ‘Carmichael Show’

NBC is once again changing around its summer lineup.

The network is separating late summer series Mr. Robinson and The Carmichael Show, both six-episode, half-hour comedies. Mr. Robinson will air back-to-back episodes for three weeks from 9-10 p.m., beginning Wednesday, Aug. 5; The Carmichael Show will follow the same pattern, beginning Wednesday, Aug. 26.

In a release, the network said the switch was a way of “giving audiences a chance to fully engage” with the new summer comedies, as well as giving them America’s Got Talent as a lead-in for most of the nights.

The moves come less than two weeks after NBC exiled struggling dramas Aquarius and Hannibal from Thursdays to Saturdays — an announcement that came less than three weeks after NBC renewed Aquarius for a second season. Hannibal had already been cancelled.