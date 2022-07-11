NBC Boasts 200-Plus Hours of British Open Coverage

NBC will be blanketing its platforms with over 200 hours of golf coverage of the 150th Open Championship — commonly known stateside as the British Open — from St. Andrews this week, including plenty of new media coverage of the Old Course.



Coverage kicks off on Golf Channel’s Golf Central with a Celebration of Champions four-hole event Monday (July 11) featuring Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, among many others, including women's Open champion Anna Nordqvist and disabled Open winner Kipp Poppert.

If past is prologue, a strong showing by Woods will translate to strong ratings on the weekend.



Live coverage of the first two days of the actual tournament — Thursday, July 14, and Friday, July 15 — will be shared by USA Network and streaming service Peacock.



The final two days will be shared by USA, Peacock and NBC.



The broadcast/cable/streaming coverage team comprises host Mike Tirico; play-by-play Dan Hicks, Tirico and Terry Gannon; analysts Paul Azinger, Justin Leonard (1997 Open champion); tower coverage: David Feherty, Gary Koch, Peter Jacobson, Steve Sands, Curt Byrum, Tom Abbott; on-course coverage: Notah Begay III, John Wood, Mark Rolfing, Karen Strupples; interviews: Karyn Tappen, Cara Banks, Todd Lewis, and essays provided by Jimmy Roberts. ■