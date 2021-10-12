NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team To Be Unveiled on TNT, ESPN

The National Basketball Association said that the members of its 75th Anniversary Team will be unveiled during special editions of TNT’s NBA Tip-Off and ESPN’s NBA Today from Oct. 19 through Oct. 21.

One each of the three episodes 25 of the best players in league history. They have been selected by a panel of media and current and former players, coaches general managers and team executives.

The first group will be tapped on Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. ET on NBA Tip-Off, hosted by Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith, two of whom are likely to be on team. The 90-minute pre-game show precedes a double header featuring the Milwaukee Bucks playing the Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors challenging the Los Angles Lakers.

Twenty five more players will be announced on ESPN Oct. 20 at 3 p.m. ET during the network's new NBA Today, hosted by Malika Andrews.

The last 25 members will be revealed on NBA Tip-Off on Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.

As part of the league’s celebration of its landmark 75th Anniversary Season, the NBA selected Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Clyde Drexler, Magic Johnson, Bob Pettit and Oscar Robertson, as well as 14-time NBA All-Star Dirk Nowitzki, to serve as ambassadors for the 2021-22 season. Representing different eras of the league’s history, the ambassadors will make appearances throughout the 75th Anniversary Season and have a presence at NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland.