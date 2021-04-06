NBA Star Carmelo Anthony Starts Creative 7 With Asani Swann

NBA star Carmelo Anthony and his business partner Asani Swann have formed Creative 7, a global, multiplatform content company that aims to develop projects for television film and podcasts.

Creative 7 will focus on inclusive, purpose-driven stories.

Anthony currently playing with the Portland Trailblazers, joins a number of basketball stars in the content business, including LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

“We are excited to finally announce Creative 7 and share the purposeful projects we have been dedicated to developing over the past 2 years,” said Anthony. “We both share a passion for creating original content that will give a voice to the silenced, advocate for the underserved, and celebrate the resilience of the human spirit. We are in a time of profound transformation so we believe it is more important than ever to spotlight the individuals and the stories that will uplift the world and inspire lasting change."

The company said it is already working with Will Packer of Will Packer Productions on a series about the famous professional athletes who define culture but have little power in the industries they helped build.

Creative 7 is working with Plan B Entertainment on a limited series and is doing a project on the Jersey 4 racial profiling case with Impossible Dream Entertainment, the production company of Shaun Redick and Yvette Yates Redick.

Creative 7 also plans to champion emerging talent.

"At the core, our goal is to amplify unheard voices and groundbreaking stories that push the envelope and will leave a profound impact," said Swann. "As a Black woman, I am proud to co-found a company like Creative 7 that celebrates diversity and inclusion and will strive to push representation in this industry forward."

The company has already been involved in producing Blood Brothers, a limited series in partnership with A+E Studios, Charles Murray and Narrative Film Group, Un Sueño Real, a docu-series with HBO España, Exile Content Studio and Newtral on the Real Madrid soccer team, and Universe, a series on Wallace Roney, a protege of Miles Davis.