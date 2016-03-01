Nick and Knicks’ Melo Hatch 'Turtle' Clothes Line

Nickelodeon is launching a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles line of boys clothing with New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony that will be sold at Macy’s.

The TMNT x Melo line will include t-shirts, hoodies, shorts, pajamas and socks. There will also be basketballs and an over-the-door basketball hoop.

Anthony said he’s long been a Turtles fanatic.

”I grew up on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles so to be able to partner on a boys’ collection with Nickelodeon and Macy’s goes beyond my wildest dreams,” said Anthony. “It’s been so fun collaborating on the designs for these tees, hoodies, shorts and more. I can’t wait for my young fans to check out TMNT x Melo and feel the excitement I had at their age for the Heroes in a Half Shell.”

The collection will be available for a limited time only beginning in May, with items priced from $20 to $35.

“We are thrilled to partner with Macy’s to bring TMNT x Melo to Turtles fans this May,” said Pam Kaufman, chief marketing officer and president, consumer products, Nickelodeon. “This one-of-a-kind collection reflects the unstoppable energy of basketball icon Carmelo Anthony and our mega-watt franchise Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”