NBA Playoffs May Resume This Weekend: Reports

The NBA playoffs are expected to resume but not until after Thursday’s games are skipped as players meet among themselves and with team owners, according to multiple reports carried on NBA.com.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks decided not to play their game against the Orlando Magic, reacting to the shooting by police of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., Sunday.

The other NBA teams scheduled to play Wednesday also opted not to play. Teams in the WNBA and Major League Baseball also postponed games.

NBA games are carried on TV by The Walt Disney Co.’s ESPN and ABC, AT&T’s TNT and NBA TV.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that a source had said Thursday’s games would be postponed and that discussions are underway on when teams would resume playing. He later tweeted that the player had decided to resume the playoffs, according to sources.

Shams Charania of The Athletic tweeted that NBA players agreed to play, but want to find better ways to make social justice statements. He said the players expected games to resume this weekend.

Wojnarowski later tweeted that there would be a meeting between NBA owners and players later on Thursday.