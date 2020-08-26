NBA Playoff Games Postponed Over Shooting in Wisconsin

The NBA playoff game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic Wednesday afternoon was postponed as Buck’s players boycotted following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

The game had been scheduled to be televised by NBA TV and regional sports networks in the two cities.

Players on the other teams scheduled to play Wednesday were discussing boycotting those games as well, according to published reports. Those games were set to appear on AT&T’s TNT network.

The NBA later announced that those games were postponed at well.

"The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks' decision not to take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today's three games--Bucks vs. Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakes vs. Portland Trailblazers--have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled," the league said in a statement.

It was unclear when the league's playoffs would resume.

In Orlando, where the NBA has been playing its games to avoid spreading COVID-19, the Magic players waited on the court until just before game time before returning to their locker room.

Since returning, NBA players are wearing Black Live Matter slogans on their uniforms to protest police violence against African Americas as exemplified by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.