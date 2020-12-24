NBA Opening Night Ratings Increase 1% From a Year Ago

The NBA's opening night games drew more viewers than a year ago

The National Basketball Association’s new season got off to a strong start, with its opening night games on TNT drawing 2.85 million viewers Tuesday, up 1% from a year ago.

The NBA opening night audience was the largest since 2017, according to Nielsen data.

Also Read: NBA Looks to Rebound as New Season Begins

Viewership was also up 5% from when the NBA restarted play in July for the 2019-20 season after being shut down by COVID-19.

The gains came despite a 13% drop in overall primetime viewership.

TNT’s share was up 5% from a year ago and the network was the most-viewed TV network--including broadcast--for most of the key advertising demos, including adults 18-34, adults 18-49 and adults 25-54.

On the court, the Brooklyn Nets beat the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers topped the defending champion L.A. Lakers.

Also Read: NBA Tips Off ‘Only Here’ Campaign New Season

The NBA was also hot on social media, with @NBA being the most-viewed account on Instagram with 58 million viewers, up 146 from opening night a year ago.