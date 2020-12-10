NBA Tips Off ‘Only Here’ Campaign New Season

New commercial features the NBA and its fans

The National Basketball Association on Thursday kicked of a new ad campaign to drive interest in the 2020-21 season.

The commercials use the slogan “Only Here” and features fans talking about why they like the game and shows clips of on-court action from the league’s big stars and key teams. Anthony Davis of the World Champion Los Angeles Lakers makes a cameo appearance.

The new season tips off Dec. 22 on TNT with a doubleheader. The first game has the Nets and Warriors. The second game has the Lakers and Clippers,

Because of COVID-19, the new season starts barely two months after the Lakers concluded last season playoffs by beating the Miami Heat in a bubble at Disney World.

The new ads will be running on TV, digital and social platforms in the U.S. and globally in 10 languages.

The U.S. spot tags the league's TV partners, TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV.