NBA App Adds Content, Personalization Features

The National Basketball Association's NBA App is tipping off the 2023-24 season with original content, personalization features and a new feed of must-see moments.

The NBA App generated more than one billion video views last season, more than triple the prior year’s total, the league said.

Fans can stay up to date on the latest goings on in the league with a new daily newsletter called Starting 5, with current and former NBA players, coaches and experts including Celtic Jayson Tatum, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle and Hall of Famer Paul Gasol serving as commentators.

New series include Bring it Home, narrated by Jamal Murray of the NBA champion Denver Nuggets offering a behind the scenes look at last season.

The app will also feature Season 2 of Pass the Rock, a look at the leagues upcoming stars.

In all the NBA says the app will feature more than 10,000 hours of programming throughout the season.

The app has added personalization features, using tech from Microsoft Azure AI Services.

fans will have the ability to add multiple team and player tabs to their app’s main screen, allowing fans to seamlessly access real-time content. The tabs include the latest news, trending topics, vertical video highlights and updates related to their favorite teams and players.

A new “Moments” feature will enable allow fans to scroll through unlimited NBA content using a vertical social media-style interface.

NBA ID members will also have expanded benefits this season, with the opportunity to collect badges that offer access to rewards for their continued engagement throughout the season. Fans can collect badges through NBA In-Season Tournament and NBA All-Star voting and daily trivia