NATPE: Twentieth's 'Dish Nation' Partners With X17 Online

Miami—Twentieth’s Dish Nation is teaming with celebrity news provider, X17 Online, to create branded television segments, breaking news alerts, enhanced cross-promotions and other entertainment news to supply to the show’s television station partners, said Twentieth and X17 Online at NATPE in Miami on Tuesday.

“[T]hanks to our new relationship with X17 Online, we will further enhance the television program with exclusive and compelling, breaking celebrity news,” said Stephen Brown, executive VP of programming and development for the Fox Television Stations, in a statement.

Dish Nation is a half-hour syndicated strip that showcases radio personalities in Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles and Seattle, riffing on the pop-culture news of the day. X17online.com is an Internet entertainment news destination that receives more than 100,000 visitors each day.

“With X17's insider view of Hollywood and our eyes and ears trained on all things celebrity, we'll work with Dish Nation to provide our audience up-to-the-minute news, exclusive stories and engaging visual content; doubling the power of our reporting as we join forces,” said Brandy Navarre, vice president of X17 Online, also in a statement.

Dish Nation is produced by Studio City and distributed by Twentieth Television. Matt Blanock and Michael Bachmann are co-executive producers. X17 News Agency services tens of thousands of media outlets around the world with celebrity photos and videos.