NATPE Rolls Out Three New Programming Tracks

NATPE on Friday announced three new programming tracks to take place at the association’s annual conference in January: NATPE Music, NATPE Scripted and the NATPE Station Group Summit.

Lionsgate’s Kevin Beggs and Facebook’s Matt Jacobson will deliver keynotes during the new scripted track, while iconic composer Paul Williams, who’s also the president and chairman of ASCAP, will offer a keynote during the music track. Meanwhile, Emerson Coleman, Hearst-Argyle Television president of programming, and Sean Compton, Tribune Media president of strategic programming acquisitions, will curate a “state of the industry” for the new Station Group Summit track.

“The new NATPE provides opportunity, inspiration and empowerment to content creators and buyers for the growth and success of their business across all platforms. As the definitive global television and digital content marketplace, NATPE Miami accelerates business opportunities with a vibrant global exhibition floor, inspires creativity through a series of engaging masterclasses and empowers its members to interact during targeted networking events on a daily basis,” said JP Bommel, NATPE managing director and COO, in a statement.

The trio of new tracks will join the popular returning program offerings: NATPE Brands & Advertising, NATPE Reality, NATPE Platforms, NATPE Global and Storytellers & The Shaping of Pop Culture. Each will include master classes, panel sessions and keynote speeches delving into every aspect of content creation and storytelling.

NATPE Miami will be held January 17–19, 2017, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach and Eden Roc Resort.