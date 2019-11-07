NATPE Relaunching Iris Awards at Miami Confab

The National Association of Television Program Executives said it is bringing back its Iris awards at its annual Station Group Summit in Miami on Jan. 22.

The first batch of Iris honorees are Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, co-presidents of Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, who receive the Career Achievement Awards, Perry Sook, CEO of Nexstar Media, who receives the Lew Klein Leadership Award and Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien, winning the Iris Award of Excellence.

Sook will also be delivering the keynote address at the Station Group Summit. The presentation will include data from Nielsen on technical changes in the industry.

The Iris Awards recognized best-in-class executives, program producers, creators, talent and content that makes an impact on the industry and the culture.

“NATPE is at the center of content and it starts with the amazing programming and leadership from an embolden station group community” said JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE. “Bringing back the Iris awards, once iconic to NATPE, celebrates creativity, innovation and great vision locally and globally as technology brings it home anywhere around the globe”

The NATPE conference in Miami will run from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23 and is being held at the Fontainebleau Resort.