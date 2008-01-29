NATPE Presents Founders Award to Lew Klein

Lew Klein, NATPE Educational Foundation president and one of the founders of the National Association for Television Program Executives, was, appropriately enough, given the inaugural Founders Award at the opening of the association's convention in Las Vegas.

Klein, who could not be in attendance due to illness, was an organizer and one of the 71 attendees at the first NATPE meeting at the Hilton Hotel in New York.

He was president of the association in 1969 and created the Educational Foundation in 1978.

“No one has done so much for so long on behalf of NATPE,” said NATPE co-chair Emerson Coleman, vice president of programming for Hearst-Argyle Television, who presented the award. “From helping to put together our first conference to his ongoing work with the NATPE Education Foundation, Lew has had a significant impact on our business for decades.”





For complete NATPE coverage, click here.