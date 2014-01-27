NATPE: PGS Inks Latin American Program Deals

At the opening of NATPE, PGS Entertainment announced sales of a number of animated series and movies to Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Colombia and pan regional channels.

The new deals include agreements with Cartoon Network, Discovery Networks Latin America, Globosat, TV Globo Network, Canal 22, Once Nino, Televisa, UCV Television and INCOMSA SA.

“We are very pleased to see that so many series in our catalogue are resonating with Latin American broadcasters,” said Guillaume Soutter, cofounder, PGS Entertainment in a statement. “But even more encouraging is that broadcasters are having measurable ratings success with these shows and are coming back for additional seasons.”

In one of two pan-regional deals, Cartoon Network has licensed TAT Productions’ The Jungle Bunch: Back to the Ice Floe movie and The Jungle Bunch to the Rescue TV series for broadcast on their Latin American feed.

In the second deal, Discovery Networks Latin America has licensed a third season of Method Animation’s The Little Prince.