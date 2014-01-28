NATPE: 'Paternity Court' Renewed for Season Two

Updated: Tuesday, January 28, 2014, 2 p.m. ET

MGM’s Paternity Court will return for a second season, with renewals set in 80% of the country, said John Bryan, president of MGM Domestic Television Distribution at NATPE in Miami.

Stations renewing the show include CBS’ WLNY New York, as well as stations from the Hearst, Sinclair and Tribune Groups. Paternity Court, which averaged a 1.0 live plus same day national rating in the week ended Jan. 12, according to Nielsen, is in its rookie year.

The court genre has been dwindling recently, with shows such as CBS Television Distribution’s Judge Joe Brown calling it quits last year, and Twentieth’s Judge Alex and Entertainment Studios’ We the People with Gloria Allred both planning to end after this season. Paternity Court, which is a sort of hybrid between conflict and court, is hosted by Judge Lauren Lake. It’s produced by 79th and York Entertainment and distributed by MGM-owned Orion TV Productions..