NATPE Names New Co-Chair, Board Members
By B&C Staff
The National Association of Television Program Executives said Kevin Beggs, president of programming and production for Lionsgate Television, would become co-chair of the organization this year, joining Roma Khanna, president of global networks and digital initiatives at NBC Universal International, who was elected for a second term.
Beggs will replace Emerson Coleman, vice president of programming for Hearst-Argyle Television, who completed his term and will serve on NATPE’s executive committee.
Newly elected members of the 2008 NATPE board are: Chris Coelen, CEO, RDF USA and Pangea Management Group; Tony DiSanto, executive VP, series development and programming, MTV Networks; Jordan Hoffner, head of content partnerships, YouTube; Reginald Hudlin, president of entertainment, BET Networks; Diane Robina, president, emerging networks, Comcast; Lori H. Schwartz, senior VP, director of emerging media, Interpublic Emerging Media Lab; Fernando Szew, CEO, MarVista Entertainment; and Jon Vlassopulos, senior VP of digital media and branded entertainment, Endemol USA.
