NATPE Names Denise O’Connor VP of Business Development

The National Association of Television Program Executives Thursday named Denise O’Connor vice president of business development, giving her responsibility for year-round events including NATPE’s main show-selling conference held in late January in Las Vegas.

That’s a more challenging business than it once was as the syndication market has tightened due to consolidation.

O’Connor certainly knows the turf, however. Previously in her career, she has been associate publisher at Broadcasting & Cable and, before that, cable and international sales director at Electronic Media, now called Television Week.

More recently, she has worked independently as a sales and marketing strategist for various entertainment companies and developed corporate special events, as well as completing a multiplatform development deal with Temple Street Productions for Family Channel Canada.