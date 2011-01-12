NATPE to Host Ad Innovations Track Jan. 26

NATPE will host the Ad Innovations Track program at its Miami market and conference Jan. 26, according to a Tuesday announcement from NATPE President and CEO Rick Feldman.

The track, sponsored by Microsoft Advertising, Rodale, SeamBl and Tremor Media, will showcase branded content, brand extensions and new advertising solution technologies through panels and networking events featuring leading industry players.

American Express CMO John Hayes will deliver the program's keynote address. The day's panels and events will also feature executives from NBC Universal, MTV Networks, Twentieth Television and more.