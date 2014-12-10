NATPE Goes Outside of Comfort Zone for 2015 Conference

The 2015 NATPE market and conference will focus on the possibilities that the evolving industry landscape presents, said NATPE president and CEO Rod Perth during a conference call on Wednesday.

“We think that this is a time when you’ve got to be exposed to every possibility in the business as well as every possible threat to your business,” he says.

This concept is reflected in the event’s theme “Content Without Borders.”

“We think that the greatest opportunities really are beyond our comfort zone and achieving them, you know it requires a fresh mindset,” he says while explaining the significance of the theme. “We’re committed to bringing everybody in the business who is about content together and growing.”

Perth announced a number of notable participants, including Eva Longoria, Russell Simmons and online stars Tyler Oakley, Gary Vaynerchuk, Marcus Johns and Connor Franta.

NATPE, which takes place Jan. 20-22 at the Fontainebleau Resort in Miami Beach, is on pace with its registration numbers for attendees, buyers and exhibitors, according to Perth. He said that each of the major studios will be in attendance and that 230 exhibitors have been confirmed so far, including 28 new exhibitors. He also noted that 22 station groups will be represented, which he says are “not coming there just to look at new syndicated shows” there coming to look at new opportunities.

The conference will feature fresh elements this year. Tuesday will focus solely on reality programming with panelists such as Shark Tank executive producer Clay Newbill and FUBU CEO and founder Daymond John. Also new this year is the Reality Breakthrough Awards, honoring programs that stood out last year.

Finalists for the five breakthrough categories, which were also revealed Wednesday, include:

Competition - American Ninja Warrior; Face Off; MasterChef Junior; Shark Tank; The Voice

Docusoap - Big SMO; Chrisley Knows Best; Teen Mom; True Tori; Wahlburgers

Game Show - @Midnight; Hollywood Game Night; Jeopardy!; The Chase; The Price Is Right

Reality - Botched; Catfish; Life Below Zero; Naked & Afraid; The Profit

Factual - Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown; Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations; Brain Games; Cold Justice; The Daily Show

NATPE and the Consumer Electronics Association will also present part of their findings - the other part will be presented at the Consumer Electronics Show - of a study about how viewers and users are discovering new content.

“This is more than a B2B story,” says Perth. “This is a B2C story.”

As part of the partnership, CEA will showcase the most interesting devices to come of out of CES.

“NATPE has been and will always be about content. We are not a niche market, and this year’s conference is a true testament to the unique and diverse opportunities we serve, spanning the entire content value chain, across all platforms and covering every sector of the business,” says Perth. “We are committed to serving as a facilitator that connects everyone in the content business together in a relevant and vital marketplace that offers access to leadership and unparalleled opportunities to share ideas, close deals, and cultivate new relationships.”