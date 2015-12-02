NATPE Expanding Show to Eden Roc

This year’s annual NATPE conference will expand significantly into the recently remodeled Eden Roc Miami Beach Resort to accommodate the show’s overall growth, said NATPE president and CEO Rod Perth on Wednesday. NATPE is being held Jan. 19-21, 2016, at the Fontainebleau and Eden Roc hotel and resorts on Miami Beach.

NATPE has added 29 new exhibitors from all sectors of the television business this year, said Perth, with most exhibition and meeting space sold out. This year, the Fontainebleau ballroom — previously used to hold keynote addresses and major panels — will host an exhibition floor. Perth expects this year’s show to draw 5,000-plus attendees and exhibitors, he said.

The conference, which is running under the theme, “Be Creative. Be Fearless. Be Ready,” offers several subject tracks, including Gamechangers, Storytellers and Shapers of Pop Culture, Masters of Marketing and Platforms Accelerated.

NATPE also has expanded its reality conference to two days from one, culminating with the 2nd Annual Breakthrough Awards, again hosted by America’s Got Talent’s Howie Mandel. Finally, NATPE will again host the Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards, this year honoring Family Feud and The Steve Harvey Show host Steve Harvey, Viacom’s Doug Herzog, music mogul Quincy Jones, Endemol Shine Group CEO Sophie Turner Laing and TV legend Norman Lear.